Brazilian Mikaili Sol wins Kiteboarding World Championships

Colombian Valentin Rodriguez and Brazil's Mikaili Sol soared to success in the freestyle Kiteboarding World Championships in Combuco on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Rodriguez snatched victory right at the end of the competition, beating Adeuri Corniel into second place with Spain's Liam Whaley third.

Just 15-years-old, Mikaili Sol took the women's title in front of her home fans, who were expecting big things after her victory in three out of four World Cup events during the year.

Compatriot Bruna Kajiya finished second ahead of Dutch rider Pippa van Iersel in third.