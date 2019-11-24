A 108-metre tower in Johannesburg was demolished on Suday (November 24), sending a massive cloud of rubble into the air.
The former Bank of Lisbon building imploded in a controlled demolition.
"It was the second-largest building to be demolished. It is standing at 108 metres, the tallest building ever to be demolished was at 114 metres," said Tasneem Motara, Gauteng Member of the Executive Council for Infrastructure and Property Development.
Experts said it was "probably one of the most difficult demolitions" they have worked on, Motara said.
"It was completely successful," she added.
The decision to demolish the tower was taken by the Gauteng provincial government after a structural assessment following a major fire.
Three firefighters lost their lives fighting the blaze, in September 2018.
Motara said a new building constructed in place of the tower will house a provincial government department.
