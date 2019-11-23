Mike Pence makes unannounced visit to Iraq

Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip to Iraq Saturday morning.

He arrived in the county with his wife, Karen Pence, where he was greeted by U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller, Lt. General Pat White, Colonel Daniel Leavitt, Sgt. Major Gerald Knight.

The trip to Iraq was kept secret for security purposes, according to a traveling pool with the vice president. It is Pence's first trip to Iraq as vice president.

The surprise visit comes on the heels of a tense few weeks for the White House as the House Intelligence Committee held a series of long public hearings as part of a broader Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

