'Joy' in Bougainville as Pacific islands begin independence vote

The people of Bougainville, a group of islands in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, began voting on Saturday in a historic referendum to decide if they want to become the world’s newest nation by gaining independence from Papua New Guinea.
The poll runs over two weeks and is a key part of a 2001 peace agreement that ended a brutal civil war in which at least 15,000 people died in the islands.
Voters are expected to overwhelmingly support independence, says the Lowy Institute expert group in Sydney.
The president of the autonomous Bougainville government, John Momis, cast his ballot on Saturday.
Just over 200,000 people are eligible to vote in the referendum, with the results due to be announced in mid-December.
However, the vote will not be the final word. The referendum is non binding, and a vote for independence would then need to be negotiated by leaders from both Bougainville and Papua New Guinea.
The war triggered by disputes over the now-closed Panguna gold and copper mine, once run by a forerunner of the giant Rio Tinto mine, and anger over royalties from land and rivers polluted by mining.
Gianluca Rampolla, the United Nations resident coordinator in Papua New Guinea, said the world body has been working hard to ensure the vote is peaceful, transparent, inclusive and credible. He said there are 40 U.N. staffers on the ground and more than 100 international observers.
Rampolla said he thought it unlikely there would be violence during voting. “They’ve been waiting 19 years for this historic moment,” he said. “I think they will be left with joy.”
More No Comment
Japanese imperial couple hold enthronement ceremonies in Ise sanctuary
Massacre of journalists in Philippines marked 10 years on
The future's bright: Boy cries after seeing colours for the first time
Orphanage's tall order as it helps care for abandoned baby giraffe
'Ich bin ein surfer': Berliners get first artificial wave factory
Huge fire destroys British seaside hotel
Protests continue in Santiago despite reforms proposals
Pope slams use of women and children for prostitution in Thailand
Mexico celebrates anniversary of 1910 revolution
F1 team realises the challenge of changing tyres in weightlessness
Egyptian man builds eco-friendly home using only recycled material
Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip
A million lights illuminate London's Royal Botanical Gardens
Brazil home made with of over 6,000 bottles