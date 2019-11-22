Protests continue in Santiago despite reforms proposals

Demonstrators clashed violently with security force vehicles in Santiago on Thursday, November 21, as the demonstrations that shook Chile moved into their second month.
Throwing stones and pointing lasers at vehicles, demonstrators found water cannons and tear gas from Chilean security forces on a street in the capital that looked like a battlefield.
The protests that began during a walk at subway fares have sometimes been triggered by violent riots, looting and arson.
The government of Chilean President Sebastián Piñera promised a series of reforms to quell the demands of protesters, from raising the minimum wage to completing pensions.
More No Comment
Huge fire destroys British seaside hotel
Pope slams use of women and children for prostitution in Thailand
Mexico celebrates anniversary of 1910 revolution
F1 team realises the challenge of changing tyres in weightlessness
Egyptian man builds eco-friendly home using only recycled material
Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip
A million lights illuminate London's Royal Botanical Gardens
Brazil home made with of over 6,000 bottles
Woman endangers herself to rescue scorched koala from Australian bushfire
Opulent €135,000 Christmas tree unveiled in Copenhagen
Georgia: Police clash with protesters in front of Parliament
UK: Muddy conditions add to the fun for dry-land dogsledders
Hong Kong police descend on protesters at university campus
298/5000 This Sunday the Czech Republic celebrated the 30th anniversar