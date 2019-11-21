The UK's Conservative Party has been accused of a cheap trick after launching labourmanifesto.co.uk to attack Labour's election programme.

The site was registered on Monday and was updated on Thursday just as Jeremy Corbyn's party released its policies for the snap poll on December 12.

It carried the disclaimer: "A website by the Conservative Party" at the top of the page, before launching into criticisms of "all you need to know" about Labour's manifesto.

"All you need to know about Labour’s 2019 manifesto is that Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister means higher taxes for you and your family, the chaos of two more referendums and more indecision and delay on Brexit," according to one of the claims made near the top of the page.

But the launch of the website has since sparked criticism of the Conservatives, who also appeared to have paid for advertising to push it to the top of Google search results.

"It is totally disgusting, false and fake news," said one British Luxembourg-based Twitter user, who said he had also reported any tweets from the party about the website.

Another said: "This is a false page not produced by the Labour Party, but another cheap attack at the Labour Party.

"It shows how scared a party is when they make a false website with Labour colours and logos to mislead the people who voted them in. Fact checked? Fraud is another policy now?"

It comes just days after the Conservative Party received equal backlash after rebranding its Twitter page to "Factcheck UK" during the first debate of the election.

Euronews has reached out to the Electoral Commission and Google for comment.