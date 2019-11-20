Twitter has stated that the Conservative Party misled the public when rebranding its campaign press Twitter account to 'Factcheck UK' during the first debate of the UK election season.

The Conservative Campaign Head Quarters (CCHQ) press office altered its Twitter branding during the debate, altering numerous features of its profile. The Twitter name changed from CCHQ Press to 'Factcheck UK', with its description altered to: "Fact-checking Labour from CCHQ".

The blue Conservatives logo was changed to a white and purple tick, while the cover photo, traditionally depicting Boris Johnson, was changed to a purple banner with 'Factcheck UK from CCHQ'.

During the debate, CCHQ Press posted 'fact checks', promoting Johnson and the Conservatives while criticising Corbyn.

In a statement to Euronews, a Twitter spokesperson said: "Any further attempts to mislead people by editing verified profile information - in a manner seen during the UK Election Debate - will result in decisive corrective action."

Twitter said that it "is committed to facilitating healthy debate throughout the UK general election."

"We have global rules in place that prohibit behaviour that can mislead people, including those with verified accounts," they said.

According to Twitter's verification guidelines, the platform has "the right to remove verification at any time without notice" if an account "intentionally" misleads the public "by changing one's display name or bio".

A Spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: ”Voters are entitled to transparency and integrity from campaigners in the lead up to an election, so they have the information they need to decide for themselves how to vote. The Electoral Commission seeks to deliver transparency to the public through the political finance rules; while we do not have a role in regulating election campaign content, we repeat our call to all campaigners to undertake their vital role responsibly and to support campaigning transparency.”

