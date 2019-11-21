Greta Thunberg doppelgänger photo from 1898 sparks online frenzy

Greta Thunberg already has an impressive CV for a 16-year-old: inspiring millions to join her mission to combat climate change and telling off world leaders for not doing more.

Now she's been (jokingly) credited with time travelling.

A photo of Greta's double in an 1898 photograph was discovered in the archives of the University of Washington.

It shows three children working on a mine in Canada.

The photo quickly went viral on social networks, where some were quick to suggest shes must have time-travelled to save the world.

The odd coincidence of Greta Thunberg having a doppelgänger from 1898 is only adding to the global attention she has garnered as she traverses the planet to attend climate summits, without using environmentally damaging planes.

The activist is currently crossing the Atlantic on a catamaran to attend the Climate Summit in Madrid on December 2.

The young activist has commented that in recent days have had to slow down the pace of the crossing due to bad weather.