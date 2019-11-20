Jose Mourinho has been appointed the new manager of English football club Tottenham Hotspur, following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Portuguese won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, and also managed Manchester United. He returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

Tottenham announced Mourinho would be their new manager on a contract running until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Despite taking the club to their first Champions League final last season, Pochettino was fired after a poor run of form in 2019, which saw the team winning just six of their last 24 league games.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said. “The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”