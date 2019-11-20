BREAKING NEWS

USA

Impeachment hearings live updates: Sondland testifies

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By  Euronews  with NBC News Politics
Image: Day 4 of Impeachment hearings with Laura Cooper and Gordon Sondland
Copyright
Chelsea Stahl NBC News
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The fourth day ofpublic hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kicks off Wednesday with testimony from three Trump administration officials.

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will begin testifying at 9 a.m., followed at about 2:30 p.m. by Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs.

Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry

22176

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.