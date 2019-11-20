MovieMoney: French police warn of fake bank notes in circulation

French police say they have seen an increase in the circulation of fake bank notes, warning the public to be vigilant.

The fake euro notes are film props, and while at first glance they look like genuine tender, they have a message written across one end stating: “This is not legal. It is to be used for motion props”.

The Gendarmerie for the Haute-Savoie region in eastern France warned it had been seeing the notes in circulation for a few weeks.

"For a few weeks now, we have been seeing the circulation of MovieMoney, counterfeit tickets used for the movie theatre that are quite close to the real ones and that deceive merchants. Be Vigilant" the police warned on Twitter.

A quick search online comes up with dozens of results for buying "movie money" bank notes, suggesting they are easily obtained and entered into circulation.

Earlier this year Spanish police launched a campaign on social media instructing people to "TOUCH, TURN AND LOOK!", as a way to ensure the bank notes they had were genuine.