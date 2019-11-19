A Finnish tech company is developing a new kind of plastic that is more environmentally friendly.

The company, Woodly Oy, has been working on a carbon-neutral plastic substitute that's made out of plant cells from sustainably managed forests.

While the product works just like regular plastic, it can also be used in the production of different kinds of recyclable packaging.

“Of course at the beginning, the prices will be a bit higher in comparison to the traditional fossil-based plastic,” CEO Jaakko Kaminn told Euronews.

“But what's important though is the value that's being created. It's our mission to exhilarate the shift towards a more sustainable future.”

