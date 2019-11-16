'Yellow vests' back on the streets of Paris to mark movement's one-year anniversary

France's "yellow vest" ("gilets jaunes") protesters were back out on the streets on Saturday - a year after their first demonstration.

Rubbish bins and cars were set on fire, while police fired tear gas.

By 15:00 CET, 61 people had been arrested.

The movement began in November 2018 amid anger over an increase in fuel taxes but snowballed into a general anti-government protest.

Macron backed down on the fuel tax and offered €10 billion in measures to address protesters' concerns.