What did we learn from first week of UK election campaign?

The first full week of the UK's General Election campaign is drawing to a close - and it proved to be an eventful one.

There was a potentially game-changing development when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage stood down hundreds of Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations of not doing enough to help flood-hit - and perhaps electorally crucial - areas.

And, despite doctors' pleas, the National Health Service was subject to claim and counter-claim by the main parties.

