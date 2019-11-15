BREAKING NEWS

Good Morning Europe

What did we learn from first week of UK election campaign?

By  John Paul Ging 
The first full week of the UK's General Election campaign is drawing to a close - and it proved to be an eventful one.

There was a potentially game-changing development when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage stood down hundreds of Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations of not doing enough to help flood-hit - and perhaps electorally crucial - areas.

And, despite doctors' pleas, the National Health Service was subject to claim and counter-claim by the main parties.

