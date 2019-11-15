Latest Live Coverage

‘Oxygen Bar’ sells a breath of fresh air to pollution-hit New Delhi

Although its effects are unproven, New Delhi residents were flocking to 'Oxygen Bar' which allows customers a 15-minute session inhaling flavoured oxygen in exchange for 500 rupees ($7).

Launched in June, the concept has proven to a hit in recent weeks as the city struggles with choking pollution.

Air quality was once again in the 'severe' category on Friday (November 15), meaning it can seriously impact healthy people as well as those with existing diseases.

