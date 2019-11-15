Impeachment hearings: Live updates from Yovanovitch's testimony

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is giving public testimony Friday in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch also testified behind closed doors last month, where she detailed her abrupt ouster from her post. She told impeachment investigators that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland advised her to tweet praise of Trump in order to save her job, according to a transcript of her testimony made public last week.

Her testimony follows an appearance from Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a senior State Department official, who testified together in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

