Line-up announced for MSNBC/Washington Post Democratic debate

The field is officially set for next week's Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, and it will feature Joe Biden standing center stage with his close rival, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Nov. 20 debate, which is being hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, will feature 10 candidates, the Democratic National Committee announced — two fewer candidates than last month's debate in Ohio.

In addition to the former vice president and Warren, the candidates who reached the fundraising and polling criteria for the stage are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Also making the cut are Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

The lectern order was announced by MSNBC, and will feature Booker and Steyer on the outskirts of the stage. From left to right, the order is Booker, Gabbard, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Warren, Biden, Sanders, Harris, Yang and Steyer.

Rhetoric between Biden and Warren has increased in recent weeks, with Warren criticizing Biden's decision to accept super PAC support and Biden calling her approach to politics "condescending."

The two-hour debate is being held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, and features four moderators: Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show"; Andrea Mitchell, host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.

The debate will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC and will also stream for free on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and The Washington Post's mobile apps. In addition, audio of the debate will be available on SiriusXM Channel 118, and TuneIn.