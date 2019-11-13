Watch live: Venice flooding at historic levels during high tide

The mayor of Venice is set to declare a state of disaster after the city was flooded during its second highest tide on record — something the mayor has also attributed to climate change.

"The costs will be high," Luigi Brugano wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. "These are the effects of climate change."

According to Brugano, the tide from Monday evening hit 187cm, which is just short of the overall record of 194cm set in 1966.

He said schools on the city's islands would also remain closed on Wednesday as another high tide of up to 145cm was forecast for later in the morning.

Pictures of the historic city showed many iconic places, such as Saint Mark's Square and Saint Mark's Basilica underwater.

It is the sixth time in 1,200 years that the basilica has been flooded, which four of which happening in the last two decades.

Meanwhile, tourists were pictured wading through knee-deep water along the city's most popular routes, while others braved the flooding to sit outside the city's famous cafes.

"A tide at 187 cm is a wound that leaves indelible marks," Brugano wrote in a later post. "Now the government must listen to Venezia."

The mayor is due to give a press conference at midday CET on Wednesday, where he says he will declare a state of disaster.

In the meantime, Venetians and local business owners have been asked to take a record of all the damages to their homes and businesses as a plan of action is written up.