Slovakian bus crash kills at least 13 and injures many more

A crash between a truck and passenger bus killed at least 13 people in western Slovakia on Wednesday and injured many others, Slovak fire and rescue services said.

The accident happened near the city of Nitra, 90 km east of the capital, Bratislava.

Around 20 people were injured and the number of casualties could rise, Rescue services said on their Facebook page.

MIMORIADNE: TRAGICKÁ DOPRAVNÁ NEHODA, KRÍZOVÉ CENTRUM JE ZRIADENÉ V KULTÚRNOM DOME V JELENCI Desiatky policajtov,... Publiée par Polícia Slovenskej republiky sur Mercredi 13 novembre 2019

Police said several people remained trapped in the bus.

No details were immediately available on casualties, which company operated the bus or what might have caused the accident.

Police posted photos of the accident scene on Facebook, where the bus can be seen overturned on the side of the road.