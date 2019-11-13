Latest Live Coverage

Justice Ginsburg taken ill, absent from Supreme Court

By Pete Williams with NBC News Politics
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on June 1, 2017. -
Jonathan Ernst Reuters file
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent on Wednesday for courtroom argument in two cases.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Ginsburg was "indisposed due to illness," a statement similar to the one he made on the first day of the term, Oct. 7, when Justice Clarence Thomas was absent with what a court official said was the flu.

The same court official said Wednesday that Justice Ginsburg was "home with a stomach bug."

The health of Ginsburg, 86, has been a subject of intense interest since she underwent surgery last winter for lung cancer and treatment over the summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

