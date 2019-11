France experienced its second earthquake in two days on Tuesday when a magnitude-3.4 tremor was felt in the city of Strasbourg, although there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

The latest quake struck about 5 kilometres north of the city at 14:38 CET, seismology monitoring centre EMSC-CSEM reported.

Four people were injured on Monday when a larger magnitude-5.4 quake shook the Ardeche region.