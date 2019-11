France is marking the 101st anniversary of the signing of an armistice to end World War I.

Armistice marks the day the allies signed an agreement to halt fighting with Germany to end the Great War on November 11, 1918.

Tens of millions of people died in the First World War which lasted from 1914 to 1918.

The French ceremony is taking place in Paris at the base of the Arc de Triomphe where a flame signifies an unknown French soldier who died during the war.