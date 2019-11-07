Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Full transcript: George Kent's impeachment interview

By NBC News with NBC News Politics
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent arrives for a hearing at the Capitol on Oct. 15, 2019.
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a transcript of testimony given by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent last month as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Kent told impeachment investigators that he was told to "lay low" after he raised concerns about Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was working to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Read his full transcript:

