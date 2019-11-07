Full transcript: George Kent's impeachment interview

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a transcript of testimony given by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent last month as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Kent told impeachment investigators that he was told to "lay low" after he raised concerns about Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was working to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Read his full transcript:

CPRT 116 IG00 D009 (PDF)

CPRT 116 IG00 D009 (Text)