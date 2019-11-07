Fabien Neretsé is being tried for his participation in the Rwandan genocide.

Neretsé, 71, is accused of taking part in the murder of thirteen people and is also accused of war crimes and genocide.

The former director of a coffee regulating board, Neretsé could be sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the court decision will not be known until the end of December. Until then, the jury will listen to more than 100 testimonies.

An estimated 800,000 people died during the Rwandan genocide in 1994, the vast majority of them from the Tutsi ethnic group.

