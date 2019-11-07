Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Former Rwandan official Fabien Neretsé stands trial on genocide charges in Belgium

By Ana Lazaro, Meabh McMahon 
Former Rwandan official Fabien Neretsé stands trial on genocide charges in Belgium
Fabien Neretsé is being tried for his participation in the Rwandan genocide.

Neretsé, 71, is accused of taking part in the murder of thirteen people and is also accused of war crimes and genocide.

The former director of a coffee regulating board, Neretsé could be sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the court decision will not be known until the end of December. Until then, the jury will listen to more than 100 testimonies.

An estimated 800,000 people died during the Rwandan genocide in 1994, the vast majority of them from the Tutsi ethnic group.

