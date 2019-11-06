Trump impeachment witness breaks week's no-show pattern

WASHINGTON — One witness was expected to appear Wednesday for a scheduled deposition before three House committees stemming from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to give his scheduled deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees in closed session.

Other witnesses who were also requested to appear Wednesday but were not expected to come include Energy Secretary Rick Perry, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought, and State Department counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Since Monday, six scheduled witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry have not appeared for their scheduled depositions.

Hale, a career diplomat, is likely to face questions regarding the removal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who said that she was fired at the direction of President Donald Trump. Philip Reeker, another career diplomat,told investigators at a previous hearingthat Hale had stopped the publication of a statement in support of Yovanovitch.

Hale previously served as the Ambassador to Pakistan under President Barack Obama and President Trump, according to his official State Department biography. He also served as the ambassador to Lebanon under Obama and was the administration's Special Envoy for Middle East Peace, and as ambassador to Jordan under President George W. Bush.