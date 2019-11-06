Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
First public hearings in impeachment inquiry to begin next week, Schiff says

By Dartunorro Clark with NBC News Politics
Image: Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters at the Capitol on Nov. 4, 2019.
Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters at the Capitol on Nov. 4, 2019. -
Andrew Harnik AP
Public hearings in Congress will begin next Wednesday in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Wednesday.

The open hearing on Nov. 13 will hear testimony from career diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent and another on Friday will hear testimony from ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Schiff said there will be additional announcements of witnesses

The House passed a resolution last week largely along party lines outlining procedures for the probe as it entered a new, public phase.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.