First public hearings in impeachment inquiry to begin next week, Schiff says

Public hearings in Congress will begin next Wednesday in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Wednesday.

The open hearing on Nov. 13 will hear testimony from career diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent and another on Friday will hear testimony from ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Schiff said there will be additional announcements of witnesses

The House passed a resolution last week largely along party lines outlining procedures for the probe as it entered a new, public phase.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.