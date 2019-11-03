Two of the world’s best-known whistleblowers are among the highlights at a European technology conference.

Edward Snowden and Brittany Kaiser will address the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, this week.

Snowden is set to speak on Monday via live link from Russia, who granted him temporary asylum after he released classified information from the US’ National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013.

Snowden’s leaks saw The Guardian newspaper report that intelligence services in the US and UK were tapping into the servers of internet firms to track the online communications of their citizens.

Kaiser, a former employee at Cambridge Analytica and star of the Netflix documentary The Great Hack, will also be speaking at the conference, which runs from Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7.

Harvesting data

The documentary claimed the British company harvested data from millions of Facebook users via a “personality” questionnaire, which was used to influence US President Donald Trump’s election and the campaign of Leave.EU, which was pivotal in winning the Brexit referendum.

Other speakers set to feature at the conference are:

- EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

- Ex-Manchester United star Eric Cantona

- EU Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager

- Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping

Web Summit has been described as the most important technology conference in the world.

It began in Dublin, Ireland, a decade ago, before moving to the Portuguese capital in 2016.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which is being held at Lisbon’s Altice Arena.