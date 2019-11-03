Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Thousands rally in support of Lebanese president Michel Aoun

Thousands of protesters rallied outside Lebanon's presidential palace on November 3 in a show of support for President Michel Aoun, after protests called for the ousting of the political elite.

A huge convoy of cars, some waving Aoun's orange Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) party flags and Aoun's portrait, snaked across a main highway as a sea of protesters marched to Baabda palace.

It was the biggest counter-protest to the massive wave of demonstrations that have gripped Lebanon since October 17, and which have included Aoun's removal among its demands.

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on October 29 following the unprecedented nationwide protests, deepening a political crisis and complicating efforts to enact badly needed economic reforms.

The protests have been less intense since Hariri resigned, but demonstrators remain on the streets and a core demand is the rapid formation of a government led by technocrats.

