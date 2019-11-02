Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Brits burn John Bercow in effigy at Bonfire Night bash

The 11-metre effigy of Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow holding Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
A giant effigy of the departing Speaker of the House John Bercow was burned at a Guys Fawkes night in Kent.

Edenbridge's Bonfire Society, which has a long history of burning effigies of celebrities and politicians, had prepared a 36ft-high replica of the Commons Speaker to burn on Saturday.

But organisers had to apologise after Bercow's head blew off in strong winds and they had to make do with burning that.

Guy Fawkes night is officially marked on 5 November and marks the night that Guy Fawkes, who was part of a plot to kill King James I of England, was arrested beneath the British Houses of Parliament in 1605 while guarding the explosives.

Bercow stood down after a decade as speaker of the House of Commons on October 31. He was a divisive figure in parliament particularly amongst Brexiteers on the right of the Conservative Party.