Take a look inside the museum dedicated to death

"Death is always interesting for people because this is something that is incomprehensible." That's according to the Art Director of The Death Museum in the city of Novosibirsk, Russia.

The museum houses some 30,000 artefacts collected from all over the world, which tell the story of death and mourning in different human cultures.

There are several display areas dedicated to exploring funeral and grieving rites, including the Victorian-era practice of "post-mortem photography - the tradition of making photographs of dead relatives.