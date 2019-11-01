Hundreds of firefighters battle new wildfire in California

Hundreds of firefighters have been scrambled to tackle a new wildfire in southern California.

Authorities in Ventura County ordered evacuations for about 7,500 people in an area that includes roughly 1,800 buildings.

Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said more than 400 firefighting personnel were on the job.

The fire grew in only a few hours to around 7,400 acres — just over 11 square miles (28 square kilometres) — before midnight.

Meanwhile, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said a small drone that appeared to be "looking at photography of the fire" interfered with aerial firefighting efforts Thursday.