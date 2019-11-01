Google buys Fitbit

Google will buy Fitbit for almost 2 billion euros, trying to take on Apple and Samsung in the market for fitness trackers and smart watches.

First and foremost the news raised concerns over data privacy and protection

Fitbit, which helped pioneer the wearable devices, said: "The company never sells personal information, and Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads."

Google echoes the statement, adding that: "We will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data."