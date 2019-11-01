First protest for the ECB New President

If Mario Draghi had a standing ovation at his farewell ceremony, Christine Lagarde’s first official day at the ECB was overshadowed by protests.

Protestors said they want the bond-buying policy to be more transparent and to go in another direction, which is to set climate-oriented goals.

Setting up her priorities at the European Parliament hearings Christine Lagarde said: "Climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges facing society today. My personal view is that any institution has to actually have climate change risk and protection of the environment at the core of their understanding of their mission."