Europe’s eyes in space are helping business cope with climate change

From today’s wine growers in France to tomorrow’s investors in the tourism industry, Europe’s eyes in space are helping businesses navigate the challenges of climate change.

And those behind Copernicus — the EU’s earth monitoring system — want its free tools and data to help more firms across the continent.

Copernicus’ satellites and monitoring systems already provide vital information for scientists, government organisations and weather agencies.

"For the public, it is a bit overwhelming to see all the different possible applications of Earth observation as we implement them in Copernicus, however, our aim is to be a multiplier," Vincent-Henri Peuch, head of the Atmosphere Monitoring Service at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

"All our data is fully free and open, meaning that anyone can use it to develop applications for users," he added.

Read more: What on Earth (monitoring) can Copernicus do for me?

Where to start with Copernicus

"As simple users, there's a number of web-based platforms which are becoming available for using Copernicus data like the DIAS, where users can use the data without having to download huge data volumes to their computers, and in the Climate Change Service we have the Climate Data Store and the Climate Toolbox,” said Mark Parrington, senior scientist for the Atmosphere Monitoring Service. “There will be something similar for the atmospheric composition products."

So unless your company has the knowledge to extract and make sense of the data, the first step is to identify the apps, services, and companies already providing the applications adapted to your sector.

A good place to start is the Copernicus website.

The Climate Data Store (and soon the Atmosphere Data Store) has a "small but dedicated support team", according to ECMWF’s Stijn Vermoote, who are willing to help to direct companies and institutions to the right place.

How Copernicus is helping business

Land: Wine producers in world-famous Bordeaux region of France are using satellite-based data to make their decisions on the harvest, measuring things like how mature the grapes are from space or the health, mass, and homogeneity of the vineyards.

Satellite information can help make decisions on the use of fertilisers and pesticides. It can also measure if a field is adapted to a particular crop.

Nevertheless, local knowledge is still important.

“Copernicus works on a global and a pan-European scale and usually one also needs national, regional or local information," said Freja Vamborg, senior scientist at the Copernicus Climate Change Service

Solar: Measuring and monitoring solar radiation has many possible applications in agriculture, but it's also a key factor to make decisions in the field of solar energy. Large companies like France's Neoen use the data provided by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service to decide on where to install new solar plants or wind farms.

French startup In Sun We Trust, meanwhile, gives users the possibility of calculating the amount of solar energy their rooftop can produce.

Marine: The Copernicus Marine Service is also providing a wide range of data about the health of the oceans, weather and climate. It has had a big impact on generating revenues for intermediate users, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers for the European Commission.

Tourism: "Tourism is also a sector where Copernicus information is becoming very useful, both for people, to plan and decide where they want to go, but also for investors, to decide where new facilities should be open in the context of a changing climate," said Peuch.

Many tourism offices and consultancy companies already count on the data to make their investment and project management decisions.