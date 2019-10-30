Watch: Diver dedicates new world record to Turkish soldiers

Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen set a world record on Monday by swimming 100 metres underwater, on one breath.

Freestyle diver and multiple world record holder Ercumen beat the previous record of 90m, swimming the icy waters of Turkey's Gilindre Cave without fins.

The 34-year-old dedicated her feat to the Turkish Republic and Turkish soldiers.

She said: "I was very excited before diving in. I couldn't lower my heart rate. Normally, it is supposed to be low. Mine was really high but I dived for a very important cause therefore I am happy and proud now."

"We broke this record for Mehmetcik [a reference to Turkish soldiers] and our republic."