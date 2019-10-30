Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Diver dedicates new world record to Turkish soldiers

By Euronews with Reuters
Watch: Diver dedicates new world record to Turkish soldiers
Reuters
Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen set a world record on Monday by swimming 100 metres underwater, on one breath.

Freestyle diver and multiple world record holder Ercumen beat the previous record of 90m, swimming the icy waters of Turkey's Gilindre Cave without fins.

The 34-year-old dedicated her feat to the Turkish Republic and Turkish soldiers.

She said: "I was very excited before diving in. I couldn't lower my heart rate. Normally, it is supposed to be low. Mine was really high but I dived for a very important cause therefore I am happy and proud now."

"We broke this record for Mehmetcik [a reference to Turkish soldiers] and our republic."

Video editor • Alexis Caraco