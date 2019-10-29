A group of women MPs from different political parties expressed solidarity with Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, in her stand against UK media outlets over stories about her character and family, also calling out the "colonial undertones" of stories written about the royal.

The letter was published a week after an ITV documentary revealed the struggles of the royal couple dealing with tabloid rumours. It also comes after Markle took legal action against a newspaper in response to what the royal couple described as "bullying" by some sections of British media.

"On occasion, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character — without any good reason as far as we can see," said the letter published by the office of Labour's Holly Lynch.

"Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories. As women Members of Parliament from all backgrounds, we stand with you in saying it cannot be allowed to go unchallenged," it continued.

In the letter, signed by 71 women MPs, the parliamentarians vow to do everything they can to make sure the press respects the duchess' privacy.

In the ITV documentary, Markle opened up about her friends warning her against British tabloids and how they would destroy her life.

Markle is currently suing the Mail on Sunday, accusing it of breach of privacy and copyright after it published a story with extracts of a private letter from the duchess to her father, Thomas Markle. The Mail on Sunday has denied the accusation.