Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

House Democrats release impeachment resolution

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Adam Edelman with NBC News Politics
Image: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 2, 2019. -
Copyright
Tom Brenner Getty Images file
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

House Democrats released on Tuesday text of the resolution that will detail their procedures as they move forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the resolution.

The expected vote and release of the resolution language comes as pressure grows on Democrats to make the impeachment inquiry more open, including holding public hearings with key witnesses in the Ukraine affair that has engulfed the Trump administration.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has said that Democrats eventually plan to question witnesses in public sessions.