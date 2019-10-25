Watch: Pets in Florida get dressed up for masquerade ball

Pets in Florida this week congregated for their very own masquerade ball in Key West.

The annual charity event Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade drew 40 participants to its costume competition on Wednesday. Costume highlights included "the tortoise and the hare" – a tortoise with a toy rabbit strapped to its shell.

Fantasy Fest continues until Sunday with a lavish Headdress Ball, a masquerade march through Key West's historic district and Saturday night's flamboyant Fantasy Fest Parade.

Proceeds from the charity event benefit the Lower Keys Friends of Animals.