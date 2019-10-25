Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Pets in Florida get dressed up for masquerade ball

By Euronews with AP
Pets in Florida this week congregated for their very own masquerade ball in Key West.

The annual charity event Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade drew 40 participants to its costume competition on Wednesday. Costume highlights included "the tortoise and the hare" – a tortoise with a toy rabbit strapped to its shell.

Fantasy Fest continues until Sunday with a lavish Headdress Ball, a masquerade march through Key West's historic district and Saturday night's flamboyant Fantasy Fest Parade.

Proceeds from the charity event benefit the Lower Keys Friends of Animals.

Video editor • Olivier Vigouroux