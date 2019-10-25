Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Trump says he plans to attend Sunday's World Series game in Washington

By Shannon Pettypiece and Monica Alba with NBC News Politics
Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of the second game of an American League double header between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 18, 2006. -
WASHINGTON ⁠— President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to attend Game 5 of the World Series here on Sunday, with the Washington Nationals set to face off against the Houston Astros.

A spokesperson for the Nationals told NBC News that Trump would not throw the first pitch.

Trump had told reporters earlier that he did not like the look of having to wear a bullet proof vest as other presidents have done on the field.

"I don't know. They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. "I'll look too heavy. I don't like that."

It's possible though there won't be a game on Sunday if the Nationals, who have already won the first two games in the Fall Classic, win their next two outings in Washington on Friday and Saturday.

Trump has yet to throw out a first pitch as president, something every president since William Howard Taft has done. But as a businessman, Trump threw out the first pitch in 2006 at Boston's Fenway Park, where he landed his helicopter in the middle of the field.

Trump's baseball alliances don't lay with his new home team. He's a lifelong Yankees fanand has had a decades-long relationship with the Yankees organization and its powerhouse owner, the late George Steinbrenner. The Yankees narrowly missed a trip to the World Series, losing the American League championship to the Astros.

Trump played baseball growing up and has said he had aspired to play professionally.