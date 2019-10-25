Lazio fans filmed making Nazi salutes on streets of Glasgow

Fans of Italian football club Lazio made Nazi salutes during a march through the centre of Glasgow on Thursday night.

Supporters of the Rome club were filmed in Buchanan Street on their way to Celtic's football stadium, where they were due to play the Scottish club in a Champions League qualifier.

Several can be seen saluting while singing an Italian song - 'Avanti ragazzi di Buda' - that is popular with far right groups in Italy.

Police Scotland told Euronews that five people were ejected from the stadium during Lazio's tie with Celtic - which the Italian club lost 2-1. A further five were arrested outside the ground.

The police said investigations into the Nazi salutes by fans were ongoing.

The incident comes a little over a week since Lazio was ordered to close four sections of their stadium for the next Europa home game due to racist behaviour by fans during an earlier game against Stade Rennais.

The club were given a suspended sentence that required them to play one match behind closed doors if any other racist incidents occurred within 12 months.

A UEFA spokesperson told Euronews that it was still "waiting for the official reports" on the Glasgow incident.

Celtic fans unfurled a huge banner that read 'F*ck Lazio" and another that showed the dead body of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini, who was captured and hanged by Italian partisans in 1945.

Despite taking an early lead with a goal from Manuel Lazzari, the Italian club were beaten after second half goals from Ryan Christie and Christopher Julien.

The incident comes just weeks after six people were arrested for racist abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Bulgaria in Sofia.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria on charges including "racist behaviour", "throwing of objects", and "disruption of the national anthem". The incident led to the resignation of Bulgaria's football union chief Borislav Mihaylov.