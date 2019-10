Indian villagers up to the tusk as they rescue elephant from swamp

Villagers and firefighters rescued a female elephant stuck in a swamp in southeast India on Thursday (October 24).

The elephant got separated from its herd and was stuck in a deep swamp filled with muddy water.

Villagers informed forest officials, police, and the fire service who were able to provide tools to help rescue the elephant.

According to the station officer at Uttara Fire Station, Bahadur Kumar Senapati, it took them two to three hours to free the elephant.