Judge orders Justice Department to turn over Mueller grand jury material

A federal court judge on Friday ordered the Department of Justice to turn over grand jury material referenced in redacted portions of special counsel Robert Mueller's report to the House Judiciary Committee.

Beryl Howell, the chief judge for the Washington, D.C. circuit court, ordered DOJ to turn over the materials by Wednesday, Oct. 30.

"The Department of Justice claims that existing law bars disclosure to the Congress of grand jury information," Howell wrote. "DOJ is wrong."

The judge also found that despite public protestations from the Trump administration that House Democrats have not actually launched a formal impeachment inquiry, one is underway.