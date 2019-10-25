Anonymous Trump official on tell-all book: Voters should know 'the truth'

The anonymous "senior administration official" who's writing a tell-all book on the Trump White House says voters should know "the truth" about President Donald Trump before the 2020 election.

"The truth about the president must be spoken, not after Americans have stood in the voting booth to consider whether to give him another term and not after he has departed office," "Anonymous" writes on the back cover of his or her book, "A Warning."

The text of back cover was released by Amazon on Friday. The author also said the book, scheduled for release on Nov. 19, will feature Trump's own words from behind the scenes.

"In these pages, you will not just hear from me. You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of the danger he poses than his own conduct," says the back cover, which was first reported by Axios.

The author also defends his or her decision to lift the curtain on the administration while Trump is still in the White House.

"I realize that writing this while the president is still in office is an extraordinary step. Some will find it disloyal, but too many people have confused loyalty to a man with loyalty to the country," the back cover says.

"A Warning," a book from an anonymous senior Trump administration official, will be published by Twelve in November. Javelin

The author, described only as "a senior Trump administration official," is the same person who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times last year headlined, "I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration." The astonishing column said "many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

"I would know. I am one of them," the column said.

After the article was released, Trump called the writer "gutless" and questioned whether the person existed.

The book's publisher, Twelve, said the author, who plans to remain anonymous, did not take an advance to write the book and plans to give a "substantial" amount of royalties "to nonprofit organizations that focus on government accountability."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham shrugged off news of the book's pending release earlier this week, saying, "It takes a lot of conviction and bravery to write a whole book anonymously."