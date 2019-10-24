Boris Johnson to ask parliament for snap UK election on December 12

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government will table a motion in parliament calling for a snap general election on December 12.

He said delays in the passage of his Brexit deal through the House of Commons could "go on for a very long time" and that the EU could extend its deadline, "which I really don't want at all."

Johnson cannot hold an election before the end of the current five-year term without two-thirds approval from lawmakers — a threshold that he failed to achieve on two previous attempts in recent weeks.

He said it was time that Britain's opposition, including the Labour Party, "summoned up the nerve" to back the latest motion.

"That's the way forward because this parliament has been going for a long time without a majority, it is refusing to deliver Brexit."

Johnson says the Dec. 12 date will give parliament time to scrutinize his Brexit bill until Nov. 6, when election campaigning would begin.

Labour has been reluctant to back Johnson's calls for an election call, saying it would risk a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson published an open letter to Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, saying: "If you commit to voting for an election next week (in the event of the EU offering a delay until 31 January and the government accepting, as it is legally forced to do by parliament), then we will make available all possible time between now and 6 November for the WAB (Withdrawal Agreement Bill) to be discussed and voted through."

Boris Johnson's open letter to opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn

Johnson said it was time to settle the issue of Brexit

Separately, a French minister said Paris wanted a clear explanation on why the European Union ought to grant an extension to Britain's departure date past October 31.

Amelie de Montchalin, the minister for European affairs, said in an interview on RTL that France's position is to give Britain extra time only if it is justified. She said France simply wanted clarity from Britain.