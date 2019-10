Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was testifying before Congress in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, amid criticism over his decision to allow misleading political ads on the platform.

The social media boss was facing tough questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee.

He was also likely to face to face criticism for his plans to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, the launch of which could be delayed from mid-2020 until U.S. regulatory concerns are fully addressed.