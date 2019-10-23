Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Two dead after car falls from 4th level of Indianapolis car garage

By Elisha Fieldstadt with NBC News U.S. News
Image: Two people are dead after a car drove off a 4th floor parking garage
Two people are dead after a car drove off a 4th floor parking garage in Indianapolis on Oct. 23, 2019. -
Copyright
Indianapolis Fire Department
Two people were killed Wednesday morning after a car fell from the fourth floor of an Indianapolis parking garage, authorities said.

The car fell off the garage near Indianapolis City Market, a food hall and marketplace, and into an alley before 10 a.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The car inverted as it fell, according to the fire department, and photos show it landed wheels-up. Photos also show a broken retaining wall on the fourth floor of the garage.

The fire department's Heavy Extrication and Collapse Rescue Team responded.

The victims were a man and a woman, department spokeswoman Rita Reith told NBC affiliate WTHR. She said the incident is under investigation, adding that "any number of things could have happened here today."