Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Danish lighthouse moved to save it from coastal erosion

One of the Danish west coast's major tourist attractions, Rubjerg Knude Fyr, is being relocated.

As a result of coastal erosion and shifting sands, the lighthouse is only a few metres from the edge of a slope above the water.

The move has been planned for a year and a half, and for the past ten weeks, engineers have worked hard preparing the move of the 1,000-tonne heavy tower in one piece. Moving is done on a rail system like rollerblades.

The move went very smoothly at a top speed of 12 metres per hour. Just before 13h GMT (15h CEST), the lighthouse arrived at its a new location.

It has been there, in the same spot, in 120 years – but over time the ocean has moved closer to the lighthouse – so close that the lighthouse is in danger of collapse.

Therefore, the 1,000-tonne lighthouse will be moved today – 70 metres into the country from the shore, with help from hydraulic jacks and tailor-made rollerblades.

More No Comment