Transcript: Article II Trailer

Article II: Inside Impeachment

Trailer

Reporter: Have you felt any pressure from President Trump to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?

Volodymyr Zelensky: Nobody pushed me.

The President: In other words, no pressure.

Steve Kornacki: The 2020 election is a year away and President Donald J. Trump is facing impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi: I'm announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

Kornacki: The White House is fighting back.

President Trump: It's the single greatest witch hunt in American history.

Kornacki: And House Democrats are holding their ground.

Adam Schiff: We will consider this act today to be further acts of obstruction of a coequal branch of government.

Kornacki: Only two other presidents in modern American politics have found themselves here before.

Nixon: People have got to know whether or not their president's a crook. Well, I'm not a crook.

Clinton: I did not have sexual relations with that woman.

Kornacki: Both of those cases had very different outcomes.

Barbara Walters: The resigning chief executive will board a helicopter for Andrews Air Force Base.

Chief Justice William Rehnquist: It is therefore ordered in a judge that said William Jefferson Clinton be any hereby is acquitted of the charges in the set articles.

Kornacki: So what will happen this time? From NBC News, this is Article II: Inside Impeachment. I'm Steve Kornacki. It's a podcast about the politics of impeachment. And I'll bring you conversations with the reporters and correspondents who are closest to the story.

Pete Williams: And let me walk you through the call after having read the notes of the call.

Kornacki: I think the last thing they want to do is take their foot off the gas.

Josh Lederman: This is kind of a dance that we've seen play out between Congress and officials and former officials who seem to want to tell what they know to Congress.

Together we'll break down how the process works, where it's headed next, and what's at stake as the country heads toward the next election?