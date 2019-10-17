Trump chooses his own Florida resort as site of G-7 gathering of world leaders

WASHINGTON — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday that next year's Group of Seven summit meeting of world leaders will be held at President Donald Trump's Miami-area resort.

Mulvaney said that roughly a dozen locations were considered for the event but the final decision was made by deciding between a location in Hawaii, two in Utah, and Trump National Doral Miami, a golf resort in south Florida.

The White House insisted that Trump would not profit off the G-7 event, despite widespread concern that hosting the event at one of the president's private properties would be a violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

"This is the perfect physical location to do this," Mulvaney told reporters Thursday, adding that the White House advance team visited multiple potential locations and reported back that it was "almost like they built [Doral] to host this type of event."

Mulvaney said that the White House used the same criteria to pick a location as past administrations, such as the number of rooms, proximity to airports, medical facilities and landing areas for helicopters.

Mulvaney claimed that hosting the G-7 at Doral would save the government millions of dollars, telling reporters that it would be "roughly 50 percent savings." He did not provide exact numbers, or say how the government arrived at this determination. He also said the White House discussed hosting the summit at Doral at no cost, but claimed ultimately it was "not possible."

The last time the United States hosted the G-7 was in 2012. President Barack Obama held it at Camp David, a government-owned property in Maryland.

"Why do they hold it at Camp David, I mean seriously?" Mulvaney said, calling it a "complete disaster."