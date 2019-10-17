Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat and House Oversight Chairman, dies at 68

By Alexander Smith with NBC News Politics
Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings died Thursday after what his office described as "complications concerning longstanding health challenges." He was 68.

Cummings, D-Md., passed away at 2:45 a.m. ET at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital, his office said in a brief statement.

Cummings had represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District since 1996 and was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in his role as House Oversight Committee Chairman.

